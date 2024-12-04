Aston Villa return to winning ways by blowing away Brentford

Aston Villa scored three first-half goals as they recorded their first win since October with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Brentford at Villa Park.

Villa’s last win came against Fulham 46 days and eight games ago and they jumped back into the top half of the Premier League table with a scintillating performance in the opening 45 minutes.

Unai Emery has never gone nine matches without a win as manager but Brentford never posed a threat to prolong that run as Villa cashed in on a dominant first period with goals from Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Matty Cash.

Brentford have only managed one point away from home all season and Mikkel Damsgaard’s effort after the break proved to be in vain as their miserable run on the road continued.

Tyrone Mings made his first start in the Premier League since August 2023 in place of Pau Torres while Leon Bailey was brought into the side following their heavy loss to Chelsea. Bees boss Thomas Frank opted for Vitaly Janelt and Yehor Yarmoliuk over Christian Norgaard and Mathias Jensen.

Kevin Schade completed his first career hat-trick at the weekend and showed his confidence six minutes in when his drilled shot was deflected narrowly behind.

It took a quarter of an hour but Villa began to knock the ball about and Watkins bent an effort towards goal but Mark Flekken was brought into action for the first time to collect.

The tension inside Villa Park alleviated as the hosts took the lead in the 21st minute.

Boubacar Kamara’s beautiful turn in the middle of the park set Watkins on his way and he teed up Rogers outside the box who whipped into the far corner in magnificent fashion.

The hosts almost added a second straight away as Bailey got in behind the Bees back line but blasted straight at Flekken.

Villa had another opportunity to go two in front when Ethan Pinnock dragged Watkins down inside the area and the penalty was eventually given by referee Lewis Smith.

And England striker Watkins dusted himself down and snuck his spot-kick into the bottom right corner from 12 yards.

Emery’s side showed no mercy and added a third 11 minutes before the break as Lucas Digne’s cross fell to Cash who was waiting at the back post to slam home.

Things threatened to get worse for Brentford after the interval when Flekken came to punch Youri Tielemans’ corner away but almost diverted it into his own goal before he got back to push behind for a corner.

The Bees got themselves on the scoresheet in the 54th minute as Bryan Mbeumo’s cross was diverted into the path of Damsgaard who cut back and lashed high into the net.

Watkins wasted an opportunity to restore Villa’s three-goal advantage as he pounced on a loose pass but aimed straight at Flekken.

The visiting goalkeeper was again called on to deny substitute Jhon Duran but Villa settle dfor three goals as they returned to winning ways.