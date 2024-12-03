Ruben Amorim issues storm warning after smooth start with Manchester United

Ruben Amorim warned “the storm will come” eventually as Manchester United’s head coach tried to temper expectations ahead of the trip to Arsenal.

The 39-year-old has been a breath of fresh air since succeeding Erik ten Hag, with his personality and approach, coupled with promising early performances, bringing hope back to Old Trafford.

Amorim has been touched by his warm welcome but repeatedly urged fans to avoid jumping the gun, having followed a draw at Ipswich with home wins against Bodo/Glimt and Everton.

Ruben Amorim has hit the ground running at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wednesday’s trip to Arsenal is comfortably his biggest challenge yet and victory would see United move within three points of the Premier League title contenders.

Put to Amorim it will be hard to manage expectations if they won in the capital, the head coach said: “I would like to say different things, but I have to say it again: the storm will come.

“I don’t know if you use that expression, but we are going to have difficult moments and we will be found out in some games.

“And I know that because I’m knowing my players and I know football and I follow football, so I understand the difference between the teams.

“We are in the point in that we are putting simple things in the team, without training, and you feel it in this game against Everton, they change a little bit the way they were building up.

“They are very good team, and we were with a lot of problems because we cannot change it by calling one thing to the captain.

“So, we don’t have this training, so let’s focus on each game, on the performance, what we have to improve, trying to win games. And that is the focus.

“I know it’s really hard to be a Manchester United coach and say these things in press conferences. We want to win all the time. No matter what.

“We are going to try to win, but we know that we are in a different point if you compare to Arsenal.

“So, it is what it is and we will try to win it and we go with confidence to win, but we know that we need to play very well to win the next football match.”

The trip to Arsenal is the second of nine December matches for United, who are looking to avoid suffering four straight league defeats to the Gunners for the first time.

The Red Devils have not won a Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium since 2017, but Amorim knows a thing or two about frustrating Mikel Arteta’s men.

Ruben Amorim and Sporting Lisbon knocked Arsenal out of Europe two seasons ago (John Walton/PA)

Arsenal thrashed Sporting Lisbon 5-1 in the Champions League last week, but in 2022-23 he led the Portuguese side to a Europa League last-16 penalty triumph after a 1-1 draw in London made it 3-3 on aggregate.

“Arsenal this year, they play a little bit different,” Amorim said. “They are more fluid.

“For example, two years ago when we faced them with Sporting, you knew how to press because you can understand better the structure.

“Now it’s more fluid with (Riccardo) Calafiori and (Jurrien) Timber in different sides. One coming inside, the other going outside. Also (Martin) Odegaard changed the team, and you can feel it during this season.

“So, you can take something from that game, especially because I know so well the opponent so you can understand the weakness of that team.

“But every game is different, so you take something, but you already know that you are going to face a very good team.”

Amad Diallo has enjoyed a flying start under Amorim (Martin Rickett/PA)

This hectic winter schedule means Amorim sidestepped talk of January transfer business ahead of facing Arsenal, although he was more forthcoming on Amad Diallo’s future.

The 22-year-old, who put in a man of the match display in Sunday’s 4-0 win against Everton, is out of contract at the end of the season, although the club holds an option to extend by a year.

Diallo has repeatedly spoken of his desire to stay at United and it has been reported an agreement is close.

Amorim said: “I think he wants to stay, and we want him to stay. So that is clear and we will find a solution.”