England and New Zealand lose World Test Championship points for slow over rates

England and New Zealand have been deducted three World Test Championship points for slow over rates during their series opener in Christchurch.

Both teams were also fined 15 per cent of their match fees for the offence.

A statement from the International Cricket Council read: “New Zealand and England were both found to have three overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, with sides penalised one point for each over they were found to be short.

“Both captains – Tom Latham of New Zealand and Ben Stokes of England – pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.”

The ICC said on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Rod Tucker, third umpire Adrian Holdstock and fourth official Kim Cotton had levelled the charges.

David Boon, of the ICC elite panel of match referees, imposed the sanctions.

England captain Ben Stokes pleaded guilty to maintaining a slow over rate in Christchurch (John Walton/PA)

Sixth-placed England were already out of contention to reach next year’s ICC World Test Championship final at Lord’s, despite their eight-wicket win at Hagley Oval.

The points deduction comes as a major blow to New Zealand’s hopes of making the Lord’s final.

New Zealand drop from equal fourth to outright fifth in their bid to overhaul the current top two nations India and South Africa.