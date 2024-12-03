Daniel Dubois set for February IBF title defence against Joseph Parker in Riyadh

Daniel Dubois will defend his IBF heavyweight world title against Joseph Parker in Riyadh on February 22.

The 27-year-old Londoner returns to the ring in Saudi Arabia after making a spectacular first defence of his IBF belt against Anthony Joshua.

Dubois knocked out British rival Joshua inside five rounds at Wembley Stadium in September.

Daniel Dubois defended his IBF heavyweight title with a knockout victory of Anthony Joshua in September (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Parker held the WBO title between 2016 and 2018 before losing a unanimous points decision to Joshua.

The 32-year-old New Zealander upset former WBC champion Deontay Wilder with a wide points victory last year before beating Zhilei Zhang to win the WBO interim title.

British light-heavyweights Joshua Buatsi and Callum Smith meet on the same Riyadh season bill. Buatsi’s WBO interim title will be at stake.

Undefeated Londoner Hamzah Sheeraz will challenge for his maiden world title against WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames.

A rematch between Artur Beterbiev, the undisputed light-heavyweight world champion, and Dmitry Bivol tops the stacked Riyadh season card.

The unbeaten Beterbiev won a contentious decision victory over Bivol in October after being taken the distance for the first time in his professional career.