Ruud van Nistelrooy ‘disappointed’ and ‘hurt’ after cutting ties with Man Utd

Ruud van Nistelrooy admits he was “hurt” at having to leave Manchester United last month.

Van Nistelrooy returned to Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag’s assistant in the summer and had a four-game interim spell in charge following his compatriot’s sacking in October.

He left the club in the wake of Ruben Amorim’s appointment but was only out of work for two weeks after being appointed Leicester’s new manager on a deal until 2027.

Ruud van Nistelrooy had four games in interim charge of Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)

The 48-year-old had a glittering playing career with United and was disappointed his return had to end so soon.

“The moment I took over the interim job what I said was I’m here to help United and to stay to help United, and I meant it,” he said.

“So I was disappointed, yeah, very much so, and it hurt I had to leave.

“The only job I would take as an assistant was at United because of the bond that I have with the people in the club and the fans.

“But in the end I got my head around it because I also understand the new manager. I’m in football long enough, and I’ve managed myself, that you can think of a situation, me being there, I understand.

“I spoke to Ruben about it, fair enough to him, the conversation was grateful, man to man, person to person, manager to manager, and that helped a lot to move on and straightaway get into talks with new possibilities which of course lifted my spirits.”

The Dutchman takes on a difficult job at the King Power Stadium as he is tasked with keeping Leicester in the Premier League.

He inherits an influential dressing room, which has seen a number of managers come and go over the last few years.

Van Nistelrooy revealed he has done his due diligence and also let the players know as well.

“It’s the only way you can work. It’s mutual respect. I also mentioned to the players yesterday that I looked at the squad and started to make phone calls about players, because in football everyone knows everyone,” he said.

“With two or three phone calls you hear stories about 20 players and for me it was important that you hear there are good characters there. That’s important, that there are good people there.

“I look at the players how they play. I obviously don’t know them but I got general information and the individuals that they are a good bunch of people. That was important for me to get in.”