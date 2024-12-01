Judd Trump wins UK Championship for the second time

Judd Trump was forced to work overtime to end his 13-year wait for a second UK Championship title after shrugging off the dogged challenge of Barry Hawkins in York.

Trump was stuck in his seat as Hawkins won two in a row to reduce the deficit to a single frame before the world number one pounced on a missed red from his opponent with a 67 break that ultimately proved enough to seal a 10-8 win.

His hard-fought victory marked Trump’s first UK crown since 2011 and also the 30th ranking tournament win of his increasingly illustrious career.