Detroit Lions win 10th straight match with Thanksgiving victory

The Detroit Lions made it 10 wins in a row as they edged past the Chicago Bears 23-20 in a Thanksgiving Day divisional tussle.

Jared Goff threw for two touchdowns as the Lions moved to 11-1, but they had to withstand a late comeback from the Bears.

Goff’s first touchdown pass to Sam LaPorta and three Jake Bates field goals opened a 16-0 half-time cushion for the NFC North leaders.

Caleb Williams found Keenan Allen from 31 yards to reduce the arrears in the third quarter, Goff responding with a second scoring pass to LaPorta.

Williams found Allen again and then DJ Moore to make it 23-20 with more than five minutes, but the Bears were unable to make the most of good field position on the final drive as they slipped to a sixth straight defeat.

The Dallas Cowboys ended their six-game losing run at home as they held on to beat the New York Giants 27-20.

Cooper Rush threw for a touchdown to Brandin Cooks, Rico Dowdle ran for another score and DeMarvion Overshown returned an interception 23 yards for a touchdown as the Cowboys opened a 27-10 lead in the third quarter.

Drew Lock, who was sacked six times, ran in from eight yards after a 47-yard field goal from Graham Gano to cut the deficit but it was not enough to prevent an eighth successive defeat to their divisional rivals.