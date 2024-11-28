Tottenham pay for missed chances after Mats Hummels earns Roma a draw

Tottenham’s inconsistent form continued after Mats Hummels’ stoppage-time goal ensured they were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Claudio Ranieri’s Roma in the Europa League.

Spurs had looked on course to back up Saturday’s 4-0 thrashing of Manchester City with a hard-fought victory after captain Son Heung-min and Brennan Johnson struck in the first half to cancel out Evan N’Dicka’s goal.

Ange Postecoglou watched his team squander a number of chances to set up a nervy finale and not long after Fraser Forster, who deputised for the first time since Guglielmo Vicario’s ankle surgery, had produced a superb save to deny Gianluca Mancini, the visitors levelled.

Postecoglou had made half a dozen changes in each of Spurs’ previous four Europa League matches, but went stronger with only four from the win at Man City.

All eyes were on Forster and yet the immediate action occurred in Roma’s penalty area as Pape Sarr won a spot-kick in the third minute after being caught by Hummels.

Referee Glenn Nyberg eventually pointed to the spot after assistance from VAR and Son made no mistake for only his fourth goal of the season.

It failed to act as a catalyst for the hosts, however, as Roma responded strongly with Paulo Dybala being denied by Forster.

Tottenham’s sloppiness in possession continued and they were punished in the 20th minute when Dybala produced a fine ball into the area for N’Dicka to flick home via the crossbar.

Ranieri celebrated again two minutes later, but Stephan El Shaarawy’s volley into the bottom corner was ruled out for offside by VAR.

It remained end-to-end as Postecoglou’s side finally woke up with Roma left-back Angelino forced make a superb block on the line from Johnson before Dominic Solanke’s follow-up was saved by Mile Svilar.

Back down the other end and Forster got down well to thwart Dybala’s latest effort before Spurs did make their next opportunity count.

Sarr was involved again as he sent Dejan Kulusevski away down the left and the in-form attacker patiently waited to cut back for Johnson, who steered into the bottom corner after 33 minutes.

Tottenham nearly grabbed another two minutes later when Kulusevski bundled into the area and hit the post before Son blazed over the rebound.

Son had another shot tipped wide by Svilar before half-time and after Johnson fired over at the start of the second period, Roma regained the ascendancy.

Manu Kone and Artem Dovbyk both had efforts ruled out for offside in quick succession before Angelino’s superb volley from Zeki Celik’s cross deflected off Pedro Porro and onto the crossbar.

It was another let-off for Spurs, who did react with a marauding Ben Davies run able to win a free-kick, which Porro clipped onto the crossbar.

Postecoglou turned to his bench with 21 minutes left as Yves Bissouma and James Maddison entered the fray.

Maddison almost immediately helped put the game to bed when he sent Solanke away, but his powerful strike was pushed over by Svilar.

An even better chance was created for Solanke with 10 minutes left, but he headed against the crossbar after a fine Archie Gray centre.

It looked like Tottenham had survived when Forster made a superb save to deny Mancini’s volley at the start of five minutes of stoppage-time, but Hummels fired home from Angelino’s cross not long after to ensure the points were shared.