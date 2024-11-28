Shoaib Bashir repays England faith with four wickets

Shoaib Bashir repaid some of England’s faith with an unexpected impact on day one of the first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch.

On a green Hagley Oval pitch that historically offers precious little for spinners, against opponents who have just trounced India in their own turning conditions, the 21-year-old’s off-breaks brought the tourists four wickets as they wrestled the Black Caps for control of the game.

The returning Kane Williamson looked like taking charge with a classy knock of 93, but he was one of four wickets in the evening session as England kept the hosts to 319 for eight.

Bashir claimed four for 69, the best first day performance by a slow bowler at this venue since Nathan Lyon in 2016, to justify a selection that was anything but cut and dried.

New Zealand opted against a specialist slow bowler, while England could have favoured Jack Leach after he outbowled Bashir in last month’s tour of Pakistan.

But captain Ben Stokes has made a point of investing in the youngster’s potential and would have been happier than anyone to see him pick up Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, Nathan Smith and Matt Henry.

Brydon Carse and Gus Atkinson took two apiece on a day that saw Williamson build a position of real strength at 199 for three, only for the Black Caps to lose their next four batters for 53.

Things started well for the visitors in front a sold out crowd in the heart of Canterbury, Stokes winning the toss and celebrating his side’s first wicket after just two overs in the field.

Atkinson was responsible, picking up a smart caught-and-bowled as he attacked the left-handed Devon Conway from round the wicket.

That brought Williamson to the crease on his return to the XI having missed the stunning 3-0 win in India with a groin injury. If it felt harsh for Will Young to make way after a player-of-the-series effort on that tour, Williamson reminded everyone why he remains a must pick.

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson bats during play on the first day in Christchurch (John Davidson/Photosport/AP)

An edge in front of the slips on nought offered England a hint of encouragement but that soon evaporated as he posted three successive half-century stands. He put on 58 with skipper Tom Latham, 68 with Ravindra and 69 with Daryl Mitchell, batting with complete composure and occasional bursts of intent.

He was looking in ominous mood as he guided the score to 104 for two at lunch, Carse having Latham (47) caught behind with a full, seaming delivery to make it an even session. England should have had a third but Ravindra survived the thinnest of edges against Stokes when the bowler failed to appeal.

Bashir had been unused in the opening session, but was introduced early in the afternoon as the sun wore down the seamers. He soon had Ravindra, albeit with a low full toss he would not choose to remember.

Ravindra threw his head back in disbelief as he pumped the ball straight to short midwicket. At the other end Williamson showed no such carelessness.

After Carse rattled his helmet, the number three hit the Durham man for back-to-back fours off front and back foot. He helped himself to two more when Bashir drifted down leg, reaching 50 in 90 deliveries.

There was a first look at the part-time spin of debutant Jacob Bethell in the run-up to tea, Williamson welcoming the newcomer by sweeping his first ball to the boundary.

England’s Gus Atkinson takes a catch off his own bowling to dismiss New Zealand’s Devon Conway (Chris Symes/Photosport/AP)

New Zealand held the upper hand at the start of the final session but England’s luck turned with a series of unforced errors. Mitchell, who averaged a shade under 75 against when he arrived at the crease, looked short of rhythm for his 19 and found himself hurried up by a steepler from Carse.

Shaping to pull he screwed a leading edge high into the air and into the hands of Harry Brook at deep third. That was a mistake his side could absorb, but losing Williamson seven short of his hundred was a more profound loss.

He boasts an impressive record of navigating the so-called ‘nervous nineties’ but faltered this time, failing to get on top of a cut shot and carving Atkinson to Zak Crawley at backward point. The Surrey seamer was just two balls into a new spell when he struck what could yet be a critical blow.

An energised England kept pushing. Bashir’s height bought him some extra bounce as he got one to kick outside off, leaving Blundell to pick out point, and he continued the good work when he invited Nathan Smith to spring the trap at leg-slip. With the ball drifting in towards his hip, he brushed it round the corner, where Joe Root was waiting to swoop.

Bashir’s perseverance was rewarded again when Henry holed out slogging down the ground, but Stokes will rue failing to hang on to a diving chance from Glenn Phillips on nought, with the all-rounder finishing 41 not out at stumps.