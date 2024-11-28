Sam Prendergast picked again as Ireland fly-half for Australia clash

Sam Prendergast has been retained at fly-half for Ireland’s autumn finale against Australia.

The 21-year-old, who made his maiden Test start in last weekend’s 52-17 win over Fiji, is selected ahead of Jack Crowley for Saturday’s match in Dublin.

Crowley has been his country’s first-choice number 10 since the retirement of Johnny Sexton but must be content with a place on the bench on his return to the match day squad after being rested last week.

Head coach Andy Farrell has made five personnel changes to his starting XV for the final fixture before his sabbatical to lead next summer’s British and Irish Lions tour against Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies.

Scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park is back to partner Leinster team-mate Prendergast, while wing James Lowe and full-back Hugo Keenan come in for injured pair Jacob Stockdale and Jamie Osborne.

Hooker Ronan Kelleher and lock James Ryan are restored to the pack in place of last week’s debutants Gus McCarthy, who drops to the bench, and Cormac Izuchukwu.

Tadhg Beirne reverts to blindside flanker to accommodate Ryan in the second row.

In a match organised as part of Irish rugby’s 150th anniversary celebrations, which brings former Ireland boss Schmidt back to the Aviva Stadium, the hosts are seeking a third successive victory this month after bouncing back from defeat to New Zealand by beating Argentina and the Flying Fijians.

Cian Healy made his international debut against Australia in 2009 (Brian Lawless/PA)

Cian Healy is poised to move ahead of Brian O’Driscoll as Ireland’s outright most-capped international after being named on the bench.

The 37-year-old prop, who made his debut against Australia in 2009, will make his 134th Test appearance, if he comes on.

Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw resume their midfield partnership, with Garry Ringrose among the replacements, while Mack Hansen continues on the right wing after claiming two of his side’s eight tries five days ago.

Props Andrew Porter and Finlay Bealham, lock Joe McCarthy, openside flanker Josh van der Flier and captain Caelan Doris complete the line-up.

Head coach Farrell said: “Saturday’s Test match is a significant milestone in the story of Irish rugby.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will lead next summer’s British and Irish Lions tour of Australia (Brian Lawless/PA)

“Aside from the 150th celebrations, for Cian it presents the opportunity to break the Test cap record, which is a remarkable achievement considering the robustness of his position.

“Cian is a giant of Irish rugby and we are determined to provide him with a performance that he deserves.

“We have seen steady improvements over the last few weeks and the visit of a strong Wallabies presents another challenge for the squad. There has been a collective determination to drive forward and finish the Autumn Nations Series on a high.”

Ireland team: H Keenan (Leinster); M Hansen (Connacht), R Henshaw (Leinster), B Aki (Connacht), J Lowe (Leinster); S Prendergast (Leinster), J Gibson-Park (Leinster); A Porter (Leinster), R Kelleher (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht), J McCarthy (Leinster), J Ryan (Leinster), T Beirne (Munster), J van der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster, capt).

Replacements: G McCarthy (Leinster), C Healy (Leinster), T O’Toole (Ulster), I Henderson (Ulster), P O’Mahony (Munster), C Casey (Munster), J Crowley (Munster), G Ringrose (Leinster).