Danni Wyatt-Hodge devastating with bat as England win South Africa series

Danni Wyatt-Hodge was in devastating form with the bat as England took an unassailable 2-0 lead in their Twenty20 series against South Africa by recording a 36-run win in Benoni.

Wyatt-Hodge struck 78 in 45 balls in a knock that featured 15 fours and she received strong support from the unbeaten Nat Sciver-Brunt, who smashed 67 from 43 balls, as the tourists compiled a total of 204 for four.

Nadine de Klerk removed Wyatt-Hodge and Heather Knight, the captain falling after a rapid 26, while Ayanda Hlubi also took two wickets.

South Africa had won the toss and chose to field, but the decision backfired as England built their commanding total and then watched Sarah Glenn tear through the hosts’ middle order.

Faye Tunnicliffe, Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon and Nondumiso Shangase were each removed by Glenn, who finished with four wickets for 20 runs.

By the time the 25-year-old all-rounder had finished, South Africa were 129 for six with just 22 balls left.

A defiant 32 from De Klerk stemmed the flow of falling wickets but it was too little, too late and they finished on 168 for six.

It was England’s second victory over South Africa in four days with the final match of the series taking place in Centurion on Saturday.