Aston Villa denied last-gasp winner in Juventus stalemate

Aston Villa had a stoppage-time goal disallowed as they drew 0-0 with Juventus in the Champions League.

Morgan Rogers looked to have given Unai Emery’s side another famous win when he slammed a loose ball home at the death, but referee Jesus Gil Manzano ruled Diego Carlos to have fouled Juve goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio and the goal was chalked off.

It was a disappointment for Villa, who remain unbeaten at home in their debut Champions League campaign and are still in contention to qualify automatically for the last 16.

Emiliano Martinez had earlier displayed why he was named the best goalkeeper in the world as his wonder save kept his side level in the second half.

The Argentina international paraded his two Yashin Trophies on the pitch before kick-off at Villa Park and then showed why he won back-to-back FIFA awards when he denied Francisco Conceicao.

Before Rogers’ moment of drama in the fourth minute of added time, the closest Villa came to scoring was in the first half when Lucas Digne’s free-kick hit the crossbar.

But a draw was a fair result which leaves Villa out of the top eight on goal difference and Juventus down in 19th.

Diego Carlos was adjudged to have fouled the Juventus goalkeeper (David Davies/PA)

Before the game Emery called Juventus one of the “best teams in the world, historically and now”, but this was an Italian side down to the bare bones.

Only 14 outfield players made the trip from Turin, with striker Dusan Vlahovic among those who stayed behind.

The opening 30 minutes were forgettable before the game opened up.

Ollie Watkins, still chasing his first Champions League goal, had Villa’s first presentable chance as he lashed an effort straight at Di Gregorio.

Ollie Watkins could not find the net (Nick Potts/PA)

Matty Cash then had a vicious effort from the resulting corner which was blocked by Federico Gatti and started a counter-attack which ended in Juventus striker Timothy Weah.

Villa came closest to breaking the deadlock at the end of the first half when Digne’s 20-yard free-kick clipped the top of the crossbar and went over.

Martinez then produced his brilliant save just after the hour.

A corner made its way through to the far post where Conceicao was primed to head in at the far post, but Martinez sprawled himself across goal to scoop the ball away.

Replays showed most of the ball went over the line, but the Argentinian got there with millimetres to spare.

At the other end another fine goal-line block denied John McGinn as Manuel Locatelli got his foot in the way with Di Gregorio beaten.

The game looked to be petering out until a last-gasp free-kick saw Rogers slam home, but whistle-happy official Gil Manzano halted the celebrations by ruling the goal out.