Baltimore Ravens hold off Los Angeles Chargers 30-23

Two late touchdowns were enough for the Baltimore Ravens to get over the line 30-23 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

With the Ravens up 17-16 heading into the fourth, quarterback Lamar Jackson found Mark Andrews in the end zone to create a seven-point buffer at the start of the fourth quarter.

A 51-yard rushing touchdown from Justice Hill with seven minutes remaining then all but clinched the result.

Chargers running back Gus Edwards was able to score in the final minute, but Los Angeles ultimately did not have enough time to threaten a comeback.

Jackson found the end zone three times for Baltimore, with two passing touchdowns in the second and fourth quarters complemented by a 10-yard rushing score in the second.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert opened the scoring with a rushing touchdown of his own but was not able to maintain that early momentum.