Arne Slot admits Real Madrid carry Champions League aura

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot admits Real Madrid carry a different aura into Champions League matches than other clubs which can give them a psychological advantage.

The Spanish club have become something of a nemesis for the Reds in recent years, beating them in the 2018 and 2022 finals in a sequence of eight matches in which they have won seven and drawn one.

Liverpool’s last victory over Madrid came in March 2009 when Steven Gerrard (two), Fernando Torres and Andrea Dossena scored in a 4-0 victory.

Steven Gerrard celebrates scoring against Real Madrid in 2009 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Slot is facing 15-time champions Real for the first time, as are number of the players who were not even at the club for their last meeting in 2023 when Liverpool led 2-0 after 14 minutes in the home leg of a last-16 first leg tie but went on to lose 5-2.

Two of the four goals Liverpool have scored in the last eight meetings came in that match.

Asked about whether Real have an advantage in that respect Slot said: “I think they might do.

“I cannot talk for all the other teams they face but when I worked at my former club (Feyenoord) I said many times we should take the (example) of Madrid, that they always find a way to win.

“They can win it in different ways and that is probably one of the reasons – apart from them having so much quality – that they won this tournament a lot.

“I can only speak for myself but maybe the players feel the same.

Arne Slot will have to be at his best tactically against Real Madrid (Adam Davy/PA)

“They can win by being dominant and outplaying the opponent, but if it is a difficult game they always find a way to win the game or go to the next round.

“If we are fortunate enough to be a goal up or even more up we still are aware of the fact, especially because of what we experienced two years ago, that the game will never be done until the referee blows his whistle.

“In general it is like this but I think we all feel it against Real Madrid a bit more than some other clubs we face.”

Real’s visit is the start of the biggest week of Liverpool’s season, with Manchester City arriving at Anfield on Sunday, and Slot is relishing the prospect.

“It is a big game, I think Real Madrid, Manchester City dominated Europe and the league for a few years now combined with Liverpool so it is a special week for us, especially because we play two times at home,” he added.

“If you are at Liverpool you always play big games but, yes, these two are special because these three clubs have dominated the league and Europe recently.

“I wasn’t aware of the fact we played them so many times. I was aware of the fact that two years ago they – I say ‘they’ because I was not part of it – were 2-0 up.”

Slot has been boosted by the return of Trent Alexander-Arnold, although he is not fit enough to start.

The full-back has been out since being forced off with a hamstring injury in the first half against Aston Villa on November 9.

“Trent is in the squad but he will not be available to start. He can maybe make a few minutes, but in an ideal world he maybe doesn’t,” said Slot.

“If it’s really necessary he can make a few minutes but he’s not going to start.”