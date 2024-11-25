Ruby Mace sets sights on cementing England starting spot after ‘dream’ call-up

Ruby Mace insisted her first senior England call-up was a “dream come true” as she set her sights on trying to cement her position in the national team long term.

The Lionesses will take on the United States on Saturday and Switzerland next Tuesday in two home friendlies as preparations continue for next summer’s European Championship, where England look to defend their crown.

Sarina Wiegman handed first international call-ups to Leicester midfielder Ruby Mace and Manchester City’s Laura Blindkilde Brown, who have both represented the Lionesses at youth levels.

The uncapped duo could be handed their first caps at senior level when they face Emma Hayes’ USA at Wembley Stadium before they head to Bramall Lane for the Swiss friendly.

Mace, who made a permanent move to Leicester in the summer, is eager not to have any regrets following the camp.

She told a press conference: “I think to make sure we leave with no regrets, give my all and learn from these players, be confident and have no regrets when I leave.

“England carry something special and to be a part of that is a dream come true and it’s just about working hard now to learn and showcase what I can do to bring something to the team.

“It’s just the start of something and if I work hard and I’m really determined – it’s down to me to show that.

“Hopefully I can learn more and more and cement that position.”

Blindkilde Brown joined Manchester City from Aston Villa at the start of the year and has kicked on with some impressive performances, which have helped City into second in the Women’s Super League.

The 21-year-old admitted she knew the move from Villa to City would progress her career and was already focused on developing further.

She said: “It was definitely a tough decision (to move from Villa to City) but I knew it would develop me as a player.

Wiegman (pictured) handed first call-ups to Mace and Blindkilde Brown (John Walton/PA)

“If I just kept developing with the team and show what I can do I would get an opportunity and it’s about taking the opportunity and especially having Champions League has helped because of the squad depth you have to rotate, so I have been given more opportunities which helped.

“Pressure is privilege so it’s about coming in, working hard but enjoying it and when we leave camp, having no regret I’ve done everything I can to showcase what I can do.

“So far it’s been a steady rise in my career but it’s trying to carry on that rise and to develop as much as I can because I’m young and I want to be the best player I can and to be given an opportunity from England, I’m grateful.”