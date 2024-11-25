Key questions around Andy Murray’s coaching deal with Novak Djokovic answered

The announcement of Andy Murray’s coaching deal with Novak Djokovic caught the whole tennis world by surprise.

Djokovic took to social media on Saturday afternoon to reveal that one of his biggest rivals would now be on the same team.

Here, the PA news agency answers the key questions around the partnership.

How big a surprise is it?

A huge one. Murray had mooted – prior to his retirement – that coaching could be an avenue for him but the timing of his return to the tour and, especially, the player he is doing it with are a big shock.

What’s the deal?

For now it is just a short-term arrangement, with Murray joining Djokovic for his pre-season training and then accompanying him at the Australian Open, where the Serbian will be looking to win an 11th title.

Andy Murray (left) celebrated with the Wimbledon trophy after beating Novak Djokovic in the final in 2013 (Adam Davy/PA)

Could it be extended further?

Why not? Djokovic ceded the ascendancy in men’s tennis to Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz this year but this move seems to signal that he is not ready to accept the new order. If Murray can help the 37-year-old rediscover his edge, then a longer-term arrangement could follow.

What can Murray offer?

Murray has no experience in coaching but he was regarded as one of the most tactically astute players, while he knows Djokovic extremely well, having first faced him when both men – who were born just a week apart – were 11 years old. Murray has very recent experience of taking on the players Djokovic will come up against and can reinforce the Serbian’s greatest strengths, having come out of the wrong side of them many times, while also perhaps highlighting the odd weakness. It will also mean a familiar face remains close by following the retirement of all Djokovic’s greatest rivals.

What’s in it for Murray?

A fascinating challenge that was obviously too good to turn down. Djokovic is arguably the most complete player of all time so he does not need Murray to tell him how to hit forehands and backhands, but the Scot will believe he can add value from a tactical perspective and as a sounding board. Their dynamics as a partnership, and how Murray adjusts to life on the other side, will be fascinating.