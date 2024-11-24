Jordan Cox ruled out of Test series ahead of England debut

Jordan Cox has been ruled out of England’s Test series against New Zealand after breaking his thumb in the nets, forcing the tourists into a late change of plan.

Cox had been earmarked for a Test debut in Christchurch next week, filling the wicketkeeping vacancy left by Jamie Smith, who is back at home awaiting the birth of his first child.

But misfortune struck for the 24-year-old when he was hit on the right glove while batting in warm-ups on the second morning of their two-day warm-up match in Queenstown.

Cox was sent for X-rays after the pain failed to settle and received the bad news that he had sustained a fracture within a matter of hours.

With no specialist back-up keeper in the squad, vice-captain Ollie Pope was called on to take the gloves for the second innings against the Prime Minister’s XI and is likely to be pressed into action in the series opener, which begins at 10pm on Wednesday night.

It is perhaps an unwanted distraction for Pope, who has done the job very occasionally in the past but finds himself in need of runs at number three after a lean time against Pakistan.

England are set to call for back-up for the second and third Tests, with white-ball keeper Phil Salt perhaps the most appealing option ahead of Durham’s Ollie Robinson.

The vastly experienced Jonny Bairstow still has almost a year left on his central contract, but appears to have been consigned to the past and the same may be true of Ben Foakes, despite his peerless skills behind the stumps.

Cox had been due to become cap number 717 for the England men’s team but that honour could now go to Jacob Bethell, who was fast-tracked as batting cover for this series and may now be thrust straight into the XI.

The 21-year-old has not even joined up with the squad yet having been part of the recent white-ball trip to the West Indies and is due to meet up with his new team-mates in Christchurch on Monday, alongside leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed.

Confirming Cox’s imminent departure, England head coach Brendon McCullum said: “I’m gutted for Jordan. He has been shaping up nicely, both with the bat and gloves, since we got to New Zealand.

“That’s sport and unfortunately these things happen. We will get around him and look after him. He is resilient, and his time will come at some point in the future.”

The blow to Cox saw England call on the services of the recently retired James Anderson on Sunday morning.

With Harry Brook, Joe Root and Zak Crawley all netting they found themselves light on numbers and roped in their 42-year-old bowling consultant for a few overs to make up the numbers in the field.

It was the first time he had pulled on the whites since bowing out in emotional scenes at Lord’s last summer.

England were given a stiff workout by the PM’s XI, who made declared on 313 for five in their second innings before reducing the tourists to 196 for nine en route to a draw.

Captain Ben Stokes, who had planned to sit out the fixture and only appeared as Cox’s replacement, made 59 in just 39 deliveries and Root hit an unbeaten 82.