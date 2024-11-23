Andy Murray to coach long-time rival Novak Djokovic at Australian Open

Andy Murray has made the shock decision to coach his long-time rival Novak Djokovic during the Australian Open.

Murray – who retired after the summer Olympics at the age of 37 after finally admitting defeat in his battle against his body – will join the Serbian’s team in the off-season and coach him through the opening grand slam of 2025.

It will see the Scot surprisingly join forces with the man who was his biggest nemesis during his long career, especially in Australia where he lost to Djokovic in four finals.

Murray, who beat Djokovic to win the US Open in 2012 and Wimbledon in 2013, says he wants to help the 24-time grand slam champion achieve his goals.

“I’m going to be joining Novak’s team in the off-season, helping him to prepare for the Australian Open, he said.

“I’m really excited for it and looking forward to spending time on the same side of the net as Novak for a change, helping him to achieve his goals.”

Djokovic, a week younger than his new coach, added: “I am excited to have one of my greatest rivals on the same side of the net, as my coach.

“Looking forward to start of the season and competing in Australia alongside Andy with whom I have shared many exceptional moments on the Australian soil.”

Djokovic beat Murray in the 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016 Australian Open finals while also losing in the French Open final in 2016.

It was his pursuit of toppling Djokovic at the top of the rankings in 2016 which was a precursor to his 2017 hip injury which derailed Murray’s career.

Djokovic, who split with coach Goran Ivanisevic earlier this year, hopes that adding Murray to his team will help him get back to the top of the game as he went through a calendar year without winning a grand slam for the first time since 2017.

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have developed a stranglehold at the top of the men’s game and Djokovic, who has seen Murray, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal all retire in recent years, is still hoping to move clear of the record 24 grand slams he shares with Margaret Court.