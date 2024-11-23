Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic’s magnificent seven grand slam finals

Andy Murray is to take over as coach for his old rival Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the seven Grand Slam finals contested by the pair.

Australian Open 2011 – Djokovic

Andy Murray was beaten by Novak Djokovic in his first Grand Slam final (PA)

Murray turned in a poor performance in Melbourne, failing at the third attempt to win a set in a Grand Slam final as Djokovic broke serve seven times and hit six aces to claim a comprehensive win 6-4 6-2 6-3.

“You had an unbelievable tournament and deserved to win,” the Scot said in reference to his opponent. “I look forward to playing against you in the future.”

US Open 2012 – Murray

Andy Murray was welcome by his hometown of Dunblane after winning the 2012 US Open (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It took five sets for Murray to claim his first Grand Slam title, becoming the first British man to achieve the feat since Fred Perry in 1936.

The final clocked in at four hours and 54 minutes as Murray prevailed 7-6 (10) 7-5 2-6 3-6 6-2 to end a wait of 287 tournaments in British male tennis for a victory.

“I want to congratulate Andy on his first grand slam, he thoroughly deserves it,” said Djokovic. “I really tried my best. I gave it my all. It was a tremendous match.”

Australian Open 2013 – Djokovic

Murray was dogged by injury in Melbourne with a heavily strapped right foot and a tight hamstring as Djokovic fought back from a set down to land a third consecutive Australian Open title, 6-7 (2) 7-6 (3) 6-3 6-2.

“His record here is incredible,” said Murray. ”Very few people have managed to do what he has done, a deserved champion.”

Wimbledon 2013 – Murray

Andy Murray ended a 77-year wait for a men’s Wimbledon singles win (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Murray ended a 77-year wait for a British men’s victory at Wimbledon by defeating his old foe 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 in SW19, serving emphatically with nine aces and only two double faults to throw off the weight of history.

The Scot had been 4-1 down in the second set as the match threatened to slip away from him and with it the chance to cement his place in tennis folklore, but having wasted three championship points he finally sealed the deal when Djokovic drove into the net with his final shot.

Australian Open 2015 – Djokovic

Djokovic triumphed 7-6 (5) 6-7 (4) 6-3 6-0 and after the 24 matches and five grand slam finals the pair had played against each other across nine years, the Serb had established a 16-8 overall lead and 3-2 in slam finals.

“Success is being happy,” said Murray. “It’s not about winning every single tournament you play, because that isn’t possible.”

Australian Open 2016 – Djokovic

The Serb landed a fourth win over Murray in Australian Open finals and his 11th in 12 matches to land his 11th major title, whilst the Scot made it five consecutive final losses in Melbourne, a new record in the Open era.

“I feel like I’ve been here before,” said Murray after a 6-1 7-5 7-6 (3) loss. “Congratulations Novak, six Australian Opens, an incredible feat, and incredible consistency the last year.”

French Open 2016 – Djokovic

This was Murray’s first final at Roland Garros but it brought a familiar conclusion as Djokovic triumphed against him for the fifth time in seven Grand Slam finals.

The 3-6 6-1 6-2 6-4 success was a first win for the Serb in Paris and saw him hold all four slams simultaneously.

Murray went on to win Wimbledon the following month and was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year but, addressing Djokovic in Paris, said: “This is his day today. What he’s achieved the last 12 months is phenomenal, winning all four of the grand slams in one year is an amazing achievement.”