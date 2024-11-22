Tom Curry passed fit to start England’s clash with Japan on Sunday

Tom Curry will start England’s clash with Japan at Allianz Stadium on Sunday just two weeks after he was knocked out against Australia.

Curry’s selection at blindside flanker is one of two changes to the side defeated 29-20 by South Africa last Saturday, with George Furbank’s return at full-back completing the adjustments.

Only a fortnight ago Curry sustained his second concussion of the season and fifth in two years, but he is preferred ahead of Chandler Cunningham-South who drops to the bench.

Tom Curry leaves the action against Australia (David Davies/PA)

The all-action Sale flanker, famed for his fearless playing style, was knocked unconscious against the Wallabies when he was struck by the knee of Rob Valentini while making a tackle.