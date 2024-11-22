Shohei Ohtani collects his third MVP award

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has been named the unanimous most valuable player in the National League.

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees also collected all the first-place votes to win the American League award for the second time.

Ohtani won the American League award in 2021 and 2023 during his time with the Los Angeles Angels and became only the second player to win the award in both leagues.

He is one of 12 players to win three MVP awards with only Barry Bonds, who won seven, claiming more.

His award comes despite not pitching due to an elbow injury during his first season with the Dodgers, which ended in a World Series success against the Yankees. He aims to pitch again next season.

The 30-year-old completed the move across Los Angeles in December 2023 on a 10-year contract worth 700 million dollars (£558 million).

Ohtani, who became the first specialist designated hitter to win the award, led the National League with 54 home runs. He became the first player to have at least 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season.

His former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara pleaded guilty during the season to stealing nearly 17 million dollars (£13.6 million) from the player to pay off gambling debts.

Judge, who beat Ohtani into second in the voting in 2022, topped the major league standings with 58 home runs.