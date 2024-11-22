Michael Buffer and brother Bruce to introduce F1 stars at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Michael Buffer and his brother Bruce will join forces to introduce Formula One’s stars for Saturday’s celebrity-fuelled Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Michael, famous for his ‘Let’s Get Ready to Rumble’ phrase, was hired by F1 bosses ahead of the US Grand Prix in Austin in 2017.

Bruce, known for yelling ‘It’s Time’, announced the grid’s drivers prior to last year’s event on the Strip.

Max Verstappen could wrap up his fourth world championship title this weekend (David Davies/PA)

Both will feature here to unveil the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen – who could wrap up his fourth consecutive world championship this weekend – for the drivers’ parade which takes place 90 minutes ahead of the race in Sin City.

Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Sylvester Stallone, rapper Snoop Dogg, British chef Gordon Ramsay, Olympic great Michael Phelps, heiress and celebrity television star Paris Hilton, and model Emily Ratajkowski are among the plethora of stars expected to attend the race against the backdrop of Caesars Palace, the MGM Grand and Bellagio hotels.

British driver Norris must take at least three points out of Verstappen’s 62-point championship lead to extend the title battle to the penultimate round in Qatar.