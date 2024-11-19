Morgan Rogers signs new six-year deal at Aston Villa

Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers has signed a new six-year contract.

The 22-year-old will now stay at Villa Park until 2030 to cap an excellent week after he made his England debut against Greece.

Rogers has enjoyed a meteoric rise following his move from Middlesbrough in January.

He went straight into Unai Emery’s team, helping them achieve Champions League qualification and excelling as they won their opening three games in Europe’s premier club competition.

His form was rewarded with a maiden call-up to the England senior squad last week where he made substitute appearances against Greece and the Republic of Ireland.

Rogers has thrived under boss Emery, who he recently paid tribute to.

He said at an England media day last week: “I think any player would say that trust from a manager is the most important thing.

“And he gave me that from minute one, he threw me in the deep end when people were injured last season and gave me a chance to shine and develop and to be in the first team now.

“And he’s always demanding with me to get to that level and to maintain the level.

“And it’s just about when you have that person behind you, you’re on the pitch and you know that he’s there for you.

“He’s always going to push you. He’s always demanding more from you.

“He gives you that extra motivation, that extra something from within, just to push yourself and just to impress.”