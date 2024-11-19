Darren Till vows to ‘obliterate’ Tommy Fury before security separates rivals

Darren Till vowed to “obliterate” Tommy Fury before the two British fighters were separated by security at their press conference in London.

Fury will return to the ring in his home city of Manchester on January 18 when he comes up against former UFC fighter Till at the Co-op Live arena.

Following a respectful start to the press conference, things quickly turned sour after Till threatened to kick Fury – half-brother of former heavyweight champion Tyson – during their fight before the 25-year-old’s father John Fury threw a drink towards Till which led to security stepping in.

Liverpudlian Till, 31, said: “No one wanted to fight me for two years and my manager said fight Tommy, I signed it, I don’t know how many tickets I’ve sold, how much I’m getting paid, I’m here to obliterate Tommy.

“I haven’t seen much of him, I know he’s fought a few pros but not seen much of him.

“I’m just going to obliterate him, do an absolute number on him, walk him down and obliterate him. And he knows it.

“No one in here is a threat to me. I’m an MMA fighter so if I was to kick or elbow you in the face, I will and no one will do anything about it.

Darren Till reacts after John Fury (not pictured) appears to throw a bottle of water towards him (John Walton/PA)

“End of the day, if I can’t beat you, I’ll just kick you in your face, how about that? I’m going to kick you straight in the face, you won’t know what’s hit you. If I’m in the fight and I’m losing, I’m kicking him in the face.

“You’re an empty head.”

Fury, who is unbeaten in his 10 professional bouts but has not fought since claiming a majority decision win over YouTube fighter KSI in October 2023, and Till went back and forth in response before things boiled over.

Fury replied: “Darren, you’ve got to walk into the firing line mate.

Tommy Fury (pictured) will face Darren Till in January (John Walton/PA)

“Everyone I’ve sparred from the Olympics to who’s turned over pro, it’s different.

“That’s not going to happen Darren, because we’re not in a cage now we’re in a boxing ring and you’re going to find out boxing is different to MMA.”

Till claimed a technical knockout win over Mohammad Mutie in his boxing debut in July, having had a 18-5 record during his MMA career.