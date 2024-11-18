Power of friendship fuelling Great Britain’s bid for Billie Jean King Cup glory

Friendship and team spirit are driving Great Britain towards a first Billie Jean King Cup final appearance for more than 40 years.

Anne Keothavong’s side will be favourites when they take on Slovakia in the last four in Malaga on Tuesday, with Katie Boulter and Emma Raducanu yet to drop a set in victories against Germany and defending champions Canada.

Including an upset victory over France on clay in the qualifiers in April, Boulter and Raducanu have won seven of eight matches between them and are proving quite the double act.

There is a genuine warmth between them, and Raducanu said: “We get on really well. I think we’re a really strong one-two combination in the singles.

“It’s great to play with her. She’s such a friendly girl, and I know we worked really well together in France, and now we’re doing the same again in Malaga.”

Heather Watson and Olivia Nicholls have not been needed yet as Britain’s doubles pair but are playing a key role in creating a fun team environment, while warm-up games of Spikeball – where players have to bounce a ball off a small trampoline – have also fostered high spirits.

“We’re just going to keep believing, keep trusting it, and just keep enjoying it,” said Boulter. “I think that’s really important. It’s worked so well for us so far.

Emma Raducanu celebrates beating Canada’s Rebecca Marino (Manu Fernandez/AP)

“I don’t think there is any pressure. I think we’re just enjoying ourselves. Living with the girls it’s been honestly truly amazing and such a great week for me. I have enjoyed it and been so inspired to be around all these people.

“I know they’ve got my back so, no matter what happens, I’m just going to go out and do my best. I know they’ll support me.”

Captain Keothavong has a deeply personal reason for valuing close relations within her team.

The 41-year-old experienced a very different environment during her years as a player, when her rivalry with compatriot Elena Baltacha on court led to a rift off court that was fostered by those around the two players.

It was not until the latter stages of their playing careers that the pair found a friendship, but that was cut tragically short when Baltacha died of cancer 10 years ago aged just 30.

“What’s important for me in this competition is that the girls find a way to gel and get on. From my previous experience as a player, that wasn’t always the case.

“Myself and Elena Baltacha had our ups and downs but towards the end we were pretty tight. We were able as adults to reflect on how we could have been better, but also the people around us that influence us, who are the right people to listen to, who should we have just ignored.

“And when she passed away, you just kind of think, ‘Well, what was that?’ Because it was just such a waste to spend so much time being angry and p***ed off at each other and it was so totally unnecessary.”

While Britain have been hugely impressive so far, so have Slovakia, who boast victories over the United States and Australia.

Number one Rebecca Sramkova upset world number 11 Danielle Collins on Thursday but is their only top-100 player, giving Britain the advantage on paper.

Should they reach the final, it would be their best showing in the competition since 1981, when a team boasting Virginia Wade, Sue Barker and Jo Durie were beaten finalists.

That is one of four final appearances in the event formerly known as Fed Cup, with Britain yet to lift the trophy.

“They’re not going to be easy,” said Keothavong of Slovakia. “They’ve got momentum in this competition.

“We have seen countless times how people are able to raise their level when they are representing their nation. But I go into it believing again that our players have the ability to get the job done.”