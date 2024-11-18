‘Playing for England is the Mecca’, says Maro Itoje amid breakaway league plans

Maro Itoje believes that England’s players would reject the opportunity to play in the global breakaway league that is threatening to upend the rugby landscape.

Itoje describes representing his country as the “Mecca” in response to plans to launch a new competition featuring over 200 of the game’s top stars in 2026.

The league, which is at an early stage of development, would see franchises travel the world in a similar vein to Formula One.

Marcus Smith (left) and Maro Itoje (right) have both signed enhanced EPS contracts (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Playing for England is the Mecca,” said Itoje, who revealed he did not know of the plan until it became public for the first time on Thursday.

“I don’t really know any of the details of it as yet, but wearing this rose is extremely important to me and my team-mates.”

Itoje is one of 17 players to have signed enhanced Elite Player Squad contracts with the Rugby Football Union worth £160,000 a year.

England head coach Steve Borthwick has the option to offer up to eight more contracts, which tie the nation’s biggest names to the RFU.

Although the new competition would take place outside international windows, the RFU only allows players competing in the Gallagher Premiership to be considered for England selection.