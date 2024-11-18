‘A little energy drink and some squashies’ helped Luke Littler win Grand Slam

Luke Littler revealed how an energy drink and a hit of sugar fired him to a first major ranking title at the Grand Slam of Darts.

The 17-year-old again showcased his prestigious talent by coasting to his 10th title of his debut year on the PDC Tour.

After an epic 16-15 semi-final win over Gary Anderson on Sunday afternoon, he returned to the stage in the evening to destroy Martin Lukeman 16-3 in the final.

Lukeman, who was contesting his first major televised final, revealed he saw his opponent munching a chocolate bar and sweets in the breaks.

Littler told a press conference: “A little energy drink and some squashies, it got me over the line.”

Lukeman described Littler’s performance as “Godly” and added: “He is a joke. That’s how good he is. It’s absolutely ridiculous.

“He had a curry, and a Boost (chocolate bar), then walks up there and just smashes me like that.

“I’m like, ‘What?’ Ninety eight per cent of the players down there just doing what they do, but he’s actually had a curry, a Boost, and them little sweets half pink, half white… squashies.

“He even had them in the break, while I’m having a fag, and a water.

“I can’t compete with that, it was like Godly. He was relentless, he is so good, it’s ridiculous.”

Littler is now favourite for the forthcoming World Championship, one year on from his breakthrough tournament at Alexandra Palace.

Lukeman has tipped him to break the records set by Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen, but Littler said: “If I want it then I should get it, but it is going to take some years that not only Michael has got, but also Phil Taylor.

“We will have to see, it has been a very long week and a bit, I can’t wait to go home and chill out.”

Lukeman added: “If he gets his head on, forget Michael’s records, he is going to beat Phil Taylor’s records. If he gets his head right, stays away from drink, girls, whatever, that boy is going to go very far. He will break records ridiculously.”