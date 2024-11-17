Tommy Fury targets hometown glory in January bout against former UFC fighter

Tommy Fury will make his return to the ring against former UFC fighter Darren Till in Manchester on January 18.

Fury, half-brother of former heavyweight champion Tyson, is unbeaten in his 10 professional bouts.

The 25-year-old has concentrated on lucrative crossover contests, his last being a majority decision win over YouTube fighter KSI in October 2023 having also seen off Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia earlier in the year.

Former MMA fighter Till, meanwhile, made headlines in July when his boxing debut against Mohammad Mutie was marred by a post-fight brawl, after the Englishman had won by a technical knockout.

The crossover event will be promoted by Misfits Boxing at the Co-op Live.

“It feels great to, finally, say that I am back. I have been out of the ring far too long,” Fury said.

“I have been getting itchy knuckles, and so I am thrilled to be able to announce my return.

“This is extra special as I am the A-side and headlining a massive event in my hometown and in front of my fans.

“Till had a good UFC career, but he is stepping into the boxing ring now, against a proper pro, and he will quickly realise that he is out of his depth, and this is not the game for him.

“I plan on dealing with Till in conclusive fashion and then chasing even bigger fights in 2025.”

Till was 18-5 during his MMA career. “January 18 is my time, my night,” he said.