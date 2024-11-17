Great Britain beat defending champions to reach Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals

Great Britain’s devastating duo Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter demolished defending champions Canada to reach the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals.

Raducanu and Boulter are yet to drop a set in two ties at the Palacio de Deportes in Malaga and, with a very winnable clash against Slovakia to come on Tuesday, captain Anne Keothavong’s prediction that Britain could end the tournament as champions is beginning to look increasingly realistic.

Raducanu has made a terrific return from nearly two months out with a foot injury, following up her win against Germany’s Jule Niemeier on Friday by defeating Rebecca Marino 6-0 7-5.

And Boulter is thriving on the fast indoor hard court, the British number one overcoming a late wobble to claim a 6-2 6-4 victory over Leylah Fernandez.

It is the second time in three years that Britain have made the semi-finals but this feels much more significant than 2022, when they were given a wild card as hosts in Glasgow and won only one tie during the year.

Raducanu’s record in the competition is now a very impressive five wins and only one defeat, including four victories from as many matches this year.

This was a contest of two halves, with the 22-year-old racing through the first set in less than half an hour against an opponent who was nervous and playing her first match on the court after Canada received a bye through to the last eight.

Marino, ranked 103 but in form after winning a title earlier this month, began to land her big serve and forehand in the second set and Raducanu had to show her battling qualities, saving seven break points across two games.

Her remodelled serve, which yielded 10 aces on Friday, again stood up well, and Raducanu clinched her only break point of the set at 5-5 before serving it out.

She was proud of her efforts, saying: “I think it’s always difficult actually when you win a set so, in a way, comfortably, because you almost think in your head, ‘OK, something might go wrong here, there is no way I’m going to cruise through the entire match’.

“So I was expecting it. Especially with a player like Rebecca, who is a big server, big ball striker. Fair play to her in the second set.

Emma Raducanu strikes a forehand (Manu Fernandez/AP)

“So I knew how important my own service games were and I’m really, really proud of how I fended off those seven break points in the second set and managed to sneak a break at 5-5.”

Whatever happens during the rest of the tournament, her performances here will send Raducanu into the off-season full of belief that she can push back towards the top of the game in 2025.

“I know I’m a dangerous player,” she said. “I know no one wants to pull my name in the draw. I take pride in that, and I’m looking forward to hopefully staying on court longer next year.”

Her victory set the stage for Boulter to try to clinch the tie against the player who Raducanu beat to win the US Open title three years ago.

Katie Boulter prepares to serve (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Fernandez, ranked seven places below Boulter at 31, was inspired in guiding her country to a first title in the competition last year but a combination of her own serving struggles and brilliant ball striking from the British number one meant this was a one-sided affair until the final stages.

Boulter got the better of three breaks of serve to lead 3-2 in the opening set, and back-to-back double faults from Fernandez two games later put the 28-year-old firmly in command.

There were nine double faults in all from Fernandez, including three more in the opening game of the second set, and Boulter eased into a 5-1 lead.

The nerves were evident as she failed to serve it out at the first time of asking, and Fernandez saved a match point at 5-3. Boulter then double-faulted on her second opportunity and netted a backhand on her third before making it across the line at the fourth time of asking.

Boulter said: “I’m really happy with my level today. Emma makes it very easy to come out at 1-0 so full credit to her for starting us off so well. I’m really proud of my performance today.

“I feel like we’ve been building for some time now and it’s finally paying off. We’ve got a great team.”

Britain will certainly not underestimate Slovakia, who upset the USA in the last 16 and were comfortable 2-0 winners over Australia earlier on Sunday.

But a first final appearance since 1981, when the competition was known as the Fed Cup, is well within their grasp, and a first ever title might not be beyond them either.