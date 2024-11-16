Lee Carsley focused on England ‘getting job done’ in final match against Ireland

Interim England boss Lee Carsley is focused on getting the job done by sealing Nations League promotion with victory against the Republic of Ireland in his final match before handing over to Thomas Tuchel.

The Football Association temporarily promoted the Under-21s boss for the three autumn camps after Gareth Southgate left the post following July’s Euro 2024 final defeat.

Carsley’s six-game caretaker stint has been bookended by matches against Ireland and promotion back to the Nations League top tier is the reward if he oversees another win against the country he represented as a player.

England and Ireland will face each other at Wembley on Sunday (Evan Treacy/PA)

A sell-out Wembley crowd will be in attendance on Sunday to see if England can get over the line and build on Thursday’s 3-0 triumph in Greece as the curtain comes down on the year and Carsley’s reign.

“It’s a great role, it’s been a brilliant experience,” Carsley said. “At times it’s been tough, but the tough times have been outweighed by nights like the other night.

“You always question whether you could do it. You know, in terms of being in your comfort zone, it’s something that both myself and the staff have been out of which has done us good.

“Our focus is really on tomorrow now, in terms of the future. That’s my priority, making sure that we get job done tomorrow.

Thomas Tuchel will take over as England boss in the new year (John Walton/PA)

“Fully respectful of Ireland and the strengths that they have, so we have to make sure that we approach the game properly.”

Carsley is determined to end on a high – especially as his last Wembley experience was October’s chastening 2-1 defeat to Greece – and hand over to Tuchel in the best way possible.

There was no congratulatory message from the incoming manager after Thursday’s impressive win in Athens but he expects to talk with the German coach soon after this camp is wrapped up.

“I mean, I’ve not got any concrete (info) on how we’re going to do it,” Carsley told talkSPORT.

“I’m putting together a lot of thoughts, as are the rest of the staff, and I suppose it’ll just be a matter of what does he need or what does he want. However he needs it, that’s what we’ll do for him.

“I fully expect to catch up with him after the camp, and hopefully we can, like I say, hand the team over in a good position”

Carsley expects to stay on as interim boss until Tuchel officially starts on January 1, when his focus will return to the Under-21s job ahead of next summer’s attempt to retain their European crown.

The 50-year-old has given youth a chance during his time as interim boss, handing debuts to six players he has worked with at U21 level as he seeks to increase the options available to the senior side.

“I think obviously the size of the pool that Thomas will have to pick from isn’t massive, so it’s important that English qualifying players play at the highest level, whether that be in the Premier League or wherever,” he said.

“That gives him a lot more players to choose from.

“I think a part of the benefit of myself and the staff taking this squad is that we’ve given them the opportunity with the history of knowing what they can do, which helps.

“It’s not as much a gamble, or seen to be as much a gamble, from especially inside, because I know them so well. The most pleasing thing is that I’ve seen it a lot, and now you’re starting to see it.

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa is the 10th player to withdraw from the current England squad (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“The mentality that these players are showing and the belief that they’ve got in themselves is excellent.

“We talk about now the challenge for them is to stay there and just to keep doing it, and to keep improving, keep pushing, because let’s not forget, we’re trying to win the World Cup.”

Carsley confirmed captain Harry Kane will return to the starting line-up having been surprisingly named among the substitutes in Greece, where the team’s injury issues deepened.

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa went off at half-time with a hip complaint and has now become the 10th player to withdraw from the final camp of the year.

“He’s been assessed by the medical team,” Carsley said. “The scan results are back, and now he’ll go back to Villa this afternoon.

“Like I said, we won’t take any risk of any of the players so apart from Ezri we’re in good condition.”