Katie Boulter happy to ‘fly under the radar’ as Great Britain shine at BJK Cup

Katie Boulter has no complaints about ceding the spotlight to Emma Raducanu.

The former US Open champion’s comeback from her latest injury setback was the focus as Great Britain eased through to the quarter-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup in Malaga with victory over Germany.

Raducanu defeated Jule Niemeier 6-4 6-4 after nearly two months out with a foot injury but it is Boulter who is the clear British number one and she completed the job in comprehensive fashion with a 6-1 6-2 trouncing of Laura Siegemund.

Boulter has won two WTA Tour titles this year and sits at 24 in the rankings, more than 30 places higher than Raducanu, having reached a new career high this month.

Speaking to the BBC this week, Billie Jean King said of Boulter: “People should pay attention to her. I’ve been watching her for about five years now and every year she has got a little bit better. I don’t think people appreciate her enough.”

Boulter’s push towards the top 20 at 28 after numerous health and injury problems early in her career is hugely commendable, and she was touched by King’s support.

“Very kind words coming from a true legend of our sport,” said Boulter. “Means a lot.

“I don’t mind flying under the radar. I keep my head down, I get the work done, keep moving my ranking up higher and higher.

“I’m really happy with the way I’m progressing and that’s all that really matters. I’m working hard every single day. I don’t mind if that is under the radar or not. Doesn’t really matter to me. I’m just going to keep working.”

Boulter has been a vocal public supporter of Raducanu through all the ups and downs since her US Open triumph, and together they make a strong team that should have a good chance of beating defending champions Canada on Sunday.

Raducanu will go in as favourite against either Marina Stakusic or Rebecca Marino before Boulter takes on Leylah Fernandez, the player Raducanu beat to win the title in New York three years ago.

On paper Poland, led by world number two Iga Swiatek, will be favourites to take the title but Britain’s team – which also includes Harriet Dart, Heather Watson and doubles specialist Olivia Nicholls – matches up well against most other nations.

Captain Anne Keothavong had no hesitation declaring she believes her team can be the ones to lift the trophy on Wednesday, and that is certainly not fanciful, particularly on a fast indoor hard court.

It is a far cry from the decades Britain spent stuck in the lower tiers of the competition; indeed this is the first time they have won two matches in the same year at the elite level since 1990.

“I know that feeling very well, being stuck in the Europe/Africa Zone back in my playing days,” said Keothavong.

“But for me to be able to captain the team of incredible women, and for Katie to lead the way she does, and to have Emma back in the team, playing great tennis, given the circumstances over the last few weeks, I feel like I’m in a very fortunate position.

“I really believe that we can win this. I don’t have a problem saying that out loud because we’ve got quality players who have shown in their own right what they’re capable of, whether it’s this year or in previous years.

“The fact they’re here and putting themselves on the line, and Katie especially after the season she’s had and seven weeks in Asia, it’s a credit to her and the others that they want to be part of this and see this team do well and have the same belief, as well.”