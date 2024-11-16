Harry Kane shocked by England omission but feels in ‘best form of career’

Harry Kane admits he was shocked at being dropped for England’s game against Greece but is not worried about his long-term future.

The country’s record goalscorer was left out of Thursday’s 3-0 Nations League win in Athens, which came just months after his form during Euro 2024 came under heavy scrutiny.

Kane will be restored to the team for Sunday’s game against the Republic of Ireland, with Lee Carsley laughing off suggestions this could be the beginning of the end for the striker, but the Bayern Munich man said it took time for him to get his head around Carsley’s decision.

Asked whether he was shocked when he found out, the 31-year-old said: “Probably a little bit, when he told me, it was like, ‘OK’, getting my head around it.

“I wasn’t down about it, I wasn’t worried about it, I understood where he was coming from and I think that’s part and parcel of being captain as well, being a leader.

“You sometimes have to take things in your stride and say, ‘Ok, I am ready to help the team, like I did when I came on the other night.

“Look, I’ve made it clear that I want to start every game. I want to try to help the team. But I understood his decision. But it was new for me.”

With new manager Thomas Tuchel starting in January, Kane could feel vulnerable, but he insists his performances for Bayern make him “one of the top goalscorers in the world” and worthy of his selection.

“I always feel like I’m picked for England on form and credit. It’s not just because I’m England captain,” he told talkSPORT.

“I’m coming off the back of my best season, last season, individually and also this season, I started the year really well.

“So maybe if I wasn’t playing as well as I have in the recent past, that could be an argument, but ultimately I feel like I’m at the peak of my game for my club, which is ultimately where you get picked from to play for your country.”

Harry Kane started the Greece match on the bench (Bradley Collyer/PA)

He added on BBC Radio 5 Live: “Ultimately, I’m here because I’m one of the top goalscorers in the world at the moment.

“So sometimes I feel like there’s a perception that maybe I’m just here because I’m the captain, but it’s not the case. I mean, I’m in the best form I’ve been in in my career.”

Kane will be reunited with Tuchel after the German signed him at Bayern last summer.

Although, Tuchel ultimately failed in Munich, Kane believes he will give England a “great opportunity” to win the World Cup and his nationality is not a issue.

Harry Kane worked with incoming England boss Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich (Tom Weller/PA)

“We all want to win,” he said. “I think he gives us a great opportunity to do that with his history and Champions Leagues and big major competitions.

“Obviously he knows he’s going to have to – I don’t want to say win the fans over – but obviously produce and that’s by playing style and results.

“But ultimately in 19 months if we win the World Cup together I don’t think anyone’s going to have a problem with him.

“The FA have gone away and looked at who they think is going to be best for us to win the World Cup and when you look at the people out there, I think he was definitely right at the top of the list and I think all of the points we have been talking about are part of those reasons.”