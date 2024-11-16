Andrew Porter says veteran mentor Cian Healy remains a ‘huge asset’ for Ireland

Ireland prop Andrew Porter believes veteran mentor Cian Healy remains a “huge asset” at international level following his record-equalling outing against Argentina.

Healy moved alongside Brian O’Driscoll as his country’s joint most-capped player after replacing fellow Leinster loosehead Porter for the final 13 minutes of Friday evening’s nervy 22-19 win in Dublin.

The 37-year-old, who made the first of his 133 Test appearances exactly 15 years earlier and is nicknamed ‘Church’ by team-mates, received a rapturous reception from the Aviva Stadium crowd, including O’Driscoll, who was in the stands working as a pundit.

He will almost certainly claim the outright record during the next fortnight as Andy Farrell’s side conclude their autumn campaign by hosting Fiji and Australia.

“When I first came in, Churchy was the best – still is, I’d argue – loosehead in the world,” said Porter.

“I owe a lot to him in my own development. He took me under his wing and showed me the ropes.

“He’s definitely a unique character. I don’t think you have too many people who can play all positions across the front row, and he can do them quite well as well.

“He’s a huge asset to both Leinster and Ireland and he’ll continue to be, it’s not his last game.

“He’s a great fella and it’s great to be able to share the day with him and hopefully he can push that on and add a few more to it.”

While the long-serving Healy wrote his name into the history books, there were landmark appearances for Leinster rookies Thomas Clarkson and Sam Prendergast at the other end of the spectrum.

Prop Clarkson, 24, made his Ireland debut as a temporary first-half replacement after Finlay Bealham was sin binned before returning in the second period, while 21-year-old fly-half Prendergast impressed on his international bow in the final half an hour.

“Being in Leinster with Tom, I’ve been able to see his progression in training and in games as well,” said Porter.

“It’s great for Tom and you saw how well he did, he fit in very well, you wouldn’t think it was his first cap with the confidence he was playing with and what he added when he came on.

“I’m delighted for him. It was a huge day for him and I’d say it’s the first of many for Tom, and for Sam as well.”

Ireland scraped over the line against Argentina to bounce back from last week’s loss to New Zealand thanks to a try, two conversions and a drop goal from fly-half Jack Crowley, in addition to scores from Mack Hansen and Joe McCarthy.

The hosts failed to trouble the scoreboard in the second period as Argentina fell agonisingly short of an upset following 14 points from the boot of Tomas Albornoz and Juan Cruz Mallia’s fine individual try.

“It wasn’t really until I came off at the end and looked at the scoreboard that I realised how close it was,” said Porter.

“It definitely felt like we had a great first half and maybe we let the foot off the pedal a bit in the second half.

“But I think it’s hugely positive. We were flowing a bit more in our attack and you kind of saw what we could do, especially in the first half.

“We’ll take a lot from (that) and bring it into next week.”