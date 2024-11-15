Ruud van Nistelrooy thankful for ‘honour’ of representing Manchester United

Ruud van Nistelrooy says representing Manchester United has been a “privilege and honour” following his short spell as interim boss.

The former United striker left the club on Monday – along with first-team coaches Rene Hake, Jelle ten Rouwelaar and Pieter Morel – after four games at the helm.

Van Nistelrooy, who joined the coaching staff in the summer, took temporary charge of United following the sacking of Erik ten Hag last month and capped off his stint in style with a 3-0 win over Leicester in the Premier League last Sunday.

Van Nistelrooy took interim charge of Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)

During Van Nistelrooy’s short time in charge, United secured a spot in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, earned their first Europa League win of the season and picked up four Premier League points.

The announcement of his departure came on the same day as the arrival of new head coach Ruben Amorim, who began work at Old Trafford this week after leaving Sporting Lisbon.

Van Nistelrooy, who scored 150 goals in 219 appearances for the Red Devils, paid tribute to United on social media, adding that the club will “always have a special place” in his heart.

In a post on X, Van Nistelrooy said: “To everyone at Manchester United, in particular the backroom staff, the players and the fans. I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your incredible efforts and support.

“It has been a privilege and honour to represent the club as a player, coach and manager, and I will always cherish the memories we have shared together.

“Manchester United will always have a special place in my heart, and I hope there are many more glory days at Old Trafford very soon – not only because I want the club to do well, but because you all deserve it! All the best and take care, Ruud.”