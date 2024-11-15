Nick Kyrgios to return to competitive tennis at Brisbane International

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has confirmed he is returning to competitive tennis, headlining the Brisbane International in December in preparation for the 2025 Australian Open.

After his appearance at the Brisbane International, Australian news service 9News reports that he will also play in the World Tennis League exhibition event in Abu Dhabi.

In an interview with 9News, Kyrgios said: “Honestly, this is probably the best I’ve felt in two years.

“I played that amazing year in 2022. Then at the finals in Wimbledon and US Open, that’s when I started feeling some issues in my wrist. I had that wrist reconstruction and now I’m feeling amazing.

“It was a 15 miracle per cent chance that I was going to get back to playing at this level and here we are.

“To get back out there in front of the home fans is going to be sick.”

His last grand slam appearance was at the US Open in 2022, where he made the quarter-finals two months after he lost to Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.

The 29-year-old was set to feature in the Australian Open at the start of 2023, but a knee injury forced Kyrgios to withdraw and he subsequently had arthroscopic surgery.

The Brisbane International gets underway on December 29.