Newcastle star Joelinton makes plea to burglars after break-in

Newcastle star Joelinton has posted online to say his home was broken into again and made a direct plea to potential burglars, telling them there is “nothing valuable left here”.

The midfielder posted on his Instagram story on Friday and asked that his home is “respected as a safe space” for his family.

The Brazilian said: “Our home was broken into again.

“To anyone considering doing this: Please know that there is nothing valuable left here!

“What we care about most is our family’s safety and our kids growing up without fear.

“We hope for a community where our children, and everyone’s children, feel safe.

“We ask that our home be respected as a safe space for our family. We simply want to live in peace.”

Northumbria Police has been asked to comment.