Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano tip the scales at same weight ahead of bout

Ireland’s Katie Taylor has weighed in at the exact same weight as Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano ahead of Friday night’s highly-anticipated rematch between the two.

The 38-year-old will defend her status as undisputed world light-welterweight champion in her second showdown against Serrano, with both fighters weighing in at 137.4lbs (62kg).

Taylor won a narrow all-action contest with Serrano by a split decision in 2022 on a historic night at Madison Square Garden.

This will be Taylor’s first fight in almost a year (Julio Cortez/AP)

The first Taylor v Serrano fight was the first women’s boxing match to headline at the famous New York venue and the duo will add more weight to their legacy with this fight at AT&T Stadium set to be broadcast by Netflix, which has more than 260million paid memberships globally.

This will be Taylor’s first fight in almost a year after she produced a stellar display to claim a majority decision victory over Chantelle Cameron in Dublin last November.

It avenged Taylor’s first defeat of her professional career to Cameron earlier in 2023.

“Well, I believe that I won the last fight clearly and I’ve just got to go in there on Friday night and beat her again,” Taylor told a press conference in Texas on Wednesday alongside Mike Tyson, who will fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in the co-main event.

“I’ve put my body through the trenches over these last few months and it’s an absolute privilege to be here on the same card as a legend in the sport.

Amanda Serrano (pictured) faces Katie Taylor on Friday night (Julio Cortez/AP)

“It’s absolutely an amazing opportunity that we both have and I just can’t wait to step in there and showcase what I can do again and get another win.”

Taylor was also happy to put her neck on the line and state Tyson would beat Paul in the co-main event before she called on the younger heavyweight to bet his purse that he would win.

Paul replied, shaking Taylor’s hand: “Yeah, let’s bet the purse. Deal.”