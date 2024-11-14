No earful for Jake Paul as Mike Tyson waits to let his boxing do the talking

A weary-looking Mike Tyson uttered only 135 words during a bizarre press conference before Friday’s fight with Jake Paul, but insisted he was ready for the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson (50-6, 44KOs) will step back into the ring for a first professional bout in 19 years at AT&T Stadium in a fight which will be streamed on Netflix.

Tyson took part in an exhibition with Roy Jones Jr in 2020, but will be up against an opponent 31 years his junior on Friday and appeared disengaged during Wednesday’s press conference in Texas.

Host Ariel Helwani attempted to broach a number of topics with Tyson and put questions to media inside the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, but the 58-year-old was not ready to bite.

“Are you talking to me? Yes I am back. I am just happy to be here. I love you too,” Tyson told a press conference after a delayed walk-in.

“I’m just ready to fight. I’ve said everything I had to say, there’s nothing else to say. I’m just looking forward to fighting.”

This fight, which was pushed back from July, will count on Tyson’s professional record, but will only consist of eight two-minute rounds and 14oz gloves will be used rather than the traditional 10oz.

Asked for a response to people who say this is not a professional fight, Tyson replied: “Well, erm. The people (here) speak for itself. I don’t have to answer.”

Quizzed on what a loss would do to him, ‘Iron Mike’ showed a flicker of his old self.

“I’m not going to lose,” Tyson snapped back. “I am not going to lose. Did you hear what I said?”

Given the considerable age gap between the fighters, Paul, 27, has been installed as the favourite.

But Tyson said: “Thank you. Hey, I’m fine with everything, I’m fine with everything.

“I am just interested in this fight here. I am not talking about fighting anybody, only Jake.”

Tyson had been happy to trash talk in the build-up and claimed Paul was a “manufactured killer” in comparison to himself being a “natural-born killer”, but cut a tired figure in the penultimate media activity of fight week.

“Yeah that’s what I said, that’s what I said,” Tyson reflected.

Midway through the press conference retired-British boxer Tony Bellew attempted to speak with Paul via a microphone he had brought into the venue, but was quickly surrounded by security and host Helwani moved proceedings on.

Cleveland-born Paul, who lost to Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia last year, repeatedly tried to goad Tyson and was typically more forthcoming than the boxing great.

Mike Tyson was a man of few words at the press conference (Julio Cortez/AP)

Paul showed off a diamond spiked ear cover in reference to Tyson’s bite on Evander Holyfield in 1997 and insisted the fight would not go the distance.

“Someone’s getting put to sleep. It’s going to be a war and we’re both heavy hitters. It’s not going the full 16 minutes,” Paul promised.

Paul also offered bets to the other boxers in attendance that backed Tyson for victory with an overall 9-3 score in favour of the veteran from the under-card fighters.

The final word of a 30-minute press conference was given to Tyson, who once again stated: “I’m just ready to fight.”

A low-key face-off followed before Tyson bowed his head and walked off with all eyes on if Friday’s bout can play out without incident.