England name Freddie Steward and Jack van Poortvliet in side to face South Africa

England have reinstated Freddie Steward at full-back and picked Jack van Poortvliet at scrum-half in an effort to salvage their autumn against South Africa on Saturday.

George Furbank drops out of the squad altogether to make room for Steward at 15 and Ben Spencer is also axed, with Van Poortvliet set to make his first Test appearance for over a year.

Furbank and Spencer both started the last-gasp losses against New Zealand and Australia that have turned the Allianz Stadium showdown against the Springboks into a must-win encounter.

The two other changes to the starting XV are enforced after Tom Curry and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso were ruled out against South Africa because of concussions sustained facing the Wallabies.

Sam Underhill is chosen at openside flanker, having overcome an ankle issue that had affected the start of his season, while Ollie Sleightholme, the scorer of two tries against Australia, is given his first start on the left wing.