Warren Gatland ‘didn’t think there’d be this much pain’ in Wales rebuild process

Warren Gatland says he would probably head to the beach with a glass of wine “away from some of the pressure” if it was decided he should not continue in his role as Wales head coach.

Wales have lost their last 10 Test matches and are without a Test win since the 2023 World Cup.

Defeat against in-form Autumn Nations Series opponents Australia on Sunday would inflict a record run of bad results on them, eclipsing the current sequence and that of 2002 and 2003 under Gatland’s fellow New Zealander Steve Hansen.

Life is not about to get any easier either, with Wales hosting world champions South Africa after Australia, before kicking off the Six Nations against France in Paris early next year.

Wales were beaten 24-19 by Fiji on Sunday (David Davies/PA)

There are mitigating factors, with players such as Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric, Dan Biggar, George North, Ken Owens and Gareth Davies all retiring from international rugby during the past 18 months, while Louis Rees-Zammit went to the NFL and injuries have severely hampered the likes of Taulupe Faletau and Josh Adams.

Gatland has also capped more than 20 players since returning for a second stint in charge ahead of the 2023 Six Nations, but Test results still stand out like a sore thumb – played 22, won six, lost 16.

Asked if he felt there was confidence in his project from employers the Welsh Rugby Union, Gatland said: “I am probably not the person to ask in terms of those questions.

“I have been very clear that I am really comfortable with the decisions we’ve made.

“We have tried to point out from the outset that we need to go through some pain. I didn’t think there would be this much pain, to be honest.

“If a decision is made in terms of what you are talking about, I am more than comfortable with that. I’ve been around the game for long enough.

“I will probably go back to the beach, have a glass of wine and enjoy myself away from some of the pressure!

“We have tried to be clear about building and developing this group of youngsters. We know it takes a bit of time. I am well aware you are not always given time.

“It is about results. I have tried to not shy away from that. I understand that. Criticism is part of the job and the role.

“All we can do is keep working hard, as we have been doing as coaches and players. Hopefully, the tide turns pretty soon.

Wales have lost their last 10 Test matches (David Davies/PA)

“If I look back at squads that I’ve been involved with in the past, you have had World Cups campaigns with teams. The progress we’ve made, having those three months together, and then the continuity you have for the next couple of seasons…

“We lost all that continuity after the (2023) World Cup, and we made the decision to invest in this group of younger players. It’s going to take time. Whether we get that, time will tell.

“The positive vibes I am getting back now, they (players) haven’t lost confidence.

“In terms of what they are saying, they are well aware they need to get across the line, and it is how they do that. Maybe the bounce of a ball, some decisions and a bit of luck would help, but we will keep fighting.”

Gatland, meanwhile, has made four changes for the Wallabies encounter, with wing Mason Grady and scrum-half Tomos Williams both injured.

Williams suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday’s defeat to Fiji, and is replaced by Ellis Bevan, and Scarlets wing Tom Rogers takes over from Grady.

Elsewhere, Ospreys flanker Jac Morgan will make his first Test start in 13 months, having last featured in a Wales Test line-up against World Cup quarter-final opponents Argentina before knee and hamstring injuries sidelined him for last season’s Six Nations and summer tour to Australia.

Morgan replaces openside flanker Tommy Reffell, and James Botham also earns a back-row opportunity, wearing the number six shirt instead of Taine Plumtree.