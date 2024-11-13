Robbie Keane’s wife hits out at ‘hurtful, threatening and dangerous’ comments

Robbie Keane’s wife has accused critics of her husband of “using a sportsperson as a political pawn” and “inciting hatred” amid a row over an invitation to present Republic of Ireland caps.

The Football Association of Ireland asked former Maccabi Tel Aviv manager Keane to carry out a ceremony at the team hotel on Monday evening ahead of Thursday night’s Nations League fixture against Finland, but social media posts about the event prompted criticism in return.

Keane was in charge at Maccabi when Israel launched its military offensive in Gaza and remained so until June this year, when he stepped down having led the club to the league title.

Responding to unfavourable comments on her X account, Keane’s wife Claudine wrote: “I would just like to remind a certain small group of individuals my family, my children and I live Ireland, this is our home.

“I feel extremely uncomfortable and sometimes intimidated by some messages again from a small group that are hurtful, threatening and dangerous.

“They not only put genuinely our safety and well-being as a family at risk, they are using a sportsperson as a political pawn and in doing so, inciting hatred by making absolutely outrageous accusations.

“I always felt safe in Ireland until now. I always wanted to move home, bring my kids up here and enjoy the Ireland that both me and my husband love.

“They are taking every bit of enjoyment and safety away from me and my family. We love our country, we are not politicians, we have never done any wrong.”

Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson had earlier been asked about the controversy at his pre-match press conference, but admitted he was unaware of it and said the 44-year-old former captain’s presence was “a good thing” for his squad.

Asked about the fall-out, Icelander Hallgrimsson said initially: “I wouldn’t know. I am not the best to answer that.”

When the reason was explained to him, he added: “I didn’t know about it.”

Former Jamaica boss Hallgrimsson did, however, praise Keane’s speech to his players and the words of wisdom a man who won 146 senior caps and scored 68 goals was able to pass on to them.

He said: “He had a good speech. The players were asking him questions. I think it is good to connect past players, the legends from the past to the present.

“What was really good was how he, as a goalscorer, a really high-profile player at his time, was talking about the importance of team unity, fighting for each other, team spirit.

Robbie Keane scored 68 goals in 146 appearances for the Republic of Ireland (Adam Davy/PA)

“It was probably not what you would think a striker would say, scoring all his goals, but I think it was a really good message to the players.

“We did the same in Jamaica – brought in old legends just to connect the past and the present. I think it was a good thing.”

Central defender Nathan Collins revealed Keane was able to give the current generation an insight into a different era.

Collins said: “As a kid growing up, these are the players you watch. You watch him every international camp, you watch him score his goals for Ireland.

“You can’t talk to him on a personal level back then, you can just see what he is doing on the pitch, but now you see them on a personal level, what it means to him and what his team did.

“It’s nice to know that we are in a similar boat and what we are building here is what they had as well. We can take a lot of things from what he said and use them in our team.”