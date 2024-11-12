Returning Daniel James ready to contribute in ‘two huge games’ for Wales

Daniel James is determined to make up for lost time on the international stage as Wales seek to silence raucous Turkey supporters in their potential Nations League group decider.

Leeds winger James has joined a Craig Bellamy Wales squad for the first time after missing the new manager’s opening two camps with a hamstring injury.

James’ return comes as a huge boost for Wales, who will hope to utilise his raw pace in Kayseri on Saturday and quieten the notoriously loud home crowd.

Daniel James, left, is fit again after missing new manager Craig Bellamy’s first two camps through injury (Nick Potts/PA)

“It’s great to be back, I definitely missed it,” said James. “I was gutted not to be involved in the first two camps.

“I feel great. I’ve been back three or four weeks now, so I’m fully fit and I can’t wait to get going.

“We’ve got two huge games and Turkey away first is not easy. They’re a great team in form.

“We’ve got to go there and believe in ourselves.”

Wales are unbeaten under Bellamy – winning two and drawing two – and trail Group B4 leaders Turkey by two points.

Victory in Turkey and at home to Iceland three days later would secure Wales top spot and promotion to League A for the competition’s next edition.

Wales, however, have won only once on four previous visits to Turkey and James played in the 2-0 Euro 2024 qualifying defeat in Samsun 17 months ago.

He said: “It was a tough place to go. The fans never stop singing. We got a red card quite early there (to Joe Morrell just before half-time) so the game changed. But they’re a very good team, especially at home.

“They try to create that (atmosphere). From a player’s point of view, I’ve played enough games for that not to get to me.

“They’re playing at home, they’re going to try and pin you back, but it’s about what you do when you have got the ball.”

Wales manager Craig Bellamy has produced plenty of exciting football in his first four games (Nick Potts/PA)

Bellamy has overseen an exciting brand of football since succeeding Rob Page in July.

James feels that philosophy will suit him and the 27-year-old sees similarities with his own game and that of Bellamy when he was a player.

“He was a player I aspired to be when I was younger because of his work ethic,” said James.

“He had an aura on the pitch – give him the ball and he will go and get you a goal or an assist. But he was also so important off the ball with his work rate.

“A lot of his principles – the way he wants to get on the ball, create one-v-ones and get in behind, while off the ball it is all about how quickly you can win it back. I’ve grown up with that at Swansea and with other teams I played with.

“I learned that at a young age and it was always my style of play. I like being in a pressing team, it’s just the way we are.

“We’ve seen from the games we’ve had, the wingers are high and wide. It’s about stretching the back four or five, creating space, and that’s where I want to be.”