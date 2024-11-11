Casemiro says Man Utd players excited to learn from Ruben Amorim

Casemiro has been impressed by Ruben Amorim’s transformative effect at Sporting Lisbon and says everyone is hungry to learn from the new Manchester United head coach.

Ruud van Nistelrooy brought the curtain down on his four-match reign as interim United manager with a 3-0 Premier League victory against Leicester.

Amorim bid a final farewell to Sporting in style, securing a thrilling 4-2 comeback win at his former club Braga before jetting off to Manchester on Monday.

The 39-year-old joins United on a deal until 2027, with the option of a further year, and Casemiro is looking forward to working with Erik ten Hag’s highly-rated successor.

Ruben Amorim won his final match in charge of Sporting Lisbon (Luis Vieira/PA)

“We have not spoken but everyone speaks so well of him,” the Brazil midfielder said.

“Above all he is very true, very loyal. We cannot ignore how he has changed Sporting. We know that Sporting won many titles, changed the club with titles, with trophies.

“He has already proved that he is a coach that has won a lot.

“I think there is going to be a good template that everyone wants to grow, everyone wants to learn. I think that is the way to first help us grow to be at the top of the table.”

Asked what level United can reach, Casemiro said: “Of course we have to keep improving. We have the players to do that.

“We have to keep growing. We are in a good dynamic. Now comes the international break then the most important part of the season, when there are many matches and when all players are needed.”

Amorim will be unable to lead coaching sessions until his work permit is granted.

But the Portuguese coach is allowed at United’s Carrington training ground for meetings, including speaking with interim boss Van Nistelrooy on Monday.

The popular former striker returned to Old Trafford in the summer as one of Ten Hag’s assistants on a deal until 2026 and has been open about his desire to stay as part of Amorim’s new-look team.

On Van Nistelrooy’s unbeaten four-match reign as interim boss, Casemiro said: “I honestly enjoyed it a lot.

“Everyone in Madrid that I had asked before said he was a great person so I was not surprised.

“From minute one he spoke to us and told us to always enjoy it, always to be happy always, to take advantage of the moment to play for Manchester. We often forget, don’t we?

“But he was a legend at Manchester United, he was a legend at Madrid. He is a legend of number nines. It was a pleasure. It was a pleasure to share that moment with him.”

Amorim’s first match will be a trip to Ipswich after the international break on November 24, meaning there will be precious little time to implement his ideas and expected 3-4-3 formation.

Casemiro is one of the few without international football after his form began to drop last season, with his calamitous display in September’s 3-0 home defeat to Liverpool the nadir.

Casemiro had a poor game against Liverpool earlier this season (Nick Potts/PA)

But the 32-year-old’s performances have since picked up and he pointed to that low when asked about his form.

“Well, everyone can see can’t they? I only had the Liverpool game, right? The whole team was not good in that game, or this season,” Casemiro said.

“This match, but individually, of course when the goals are missed, of course it ends up hurting the team more, but I think it’s been a good season for me.

“I want to continue growing, I want to continue helping my team-mates and the coach, helping Manchester United grow and well, everyone knows what my job is.”