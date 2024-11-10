Luke Humphries makes early exit from Grand Slam of Darts

Defending champion Luke Humphries crashed out of the Grand Slam of Darts following a second straight defeat in the group stages.

Humphries lost 5-3 to Rowby-John Rodriguez on the opening day and the world champion was beaten by the same score by James Wade on Sunday to ensure he cannot advance from Group A.

“What can I say.. gutted to be out of the Grand Slam,” Humphries wrote on social media after the match.

“Just wasn’t me up on that stage this week, but I’ve had other things on my mind and it makes it so much harder to perform at this level, looking forward to getting back to my son who’s not been well the past few days!”

Transgender player Noa-Lynn van Leuven also bowed out of the tournament after suffering her second consecutive defeat.

Van Leuven, who transitioned in 2021, created history on Saturday by becoming the first trans player to compete in a televised PDC tournament against men, losing 5-0 to three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen.

And, although the 28-year-old won the first two legs of her second Group G clash against Ryan Joyce, she ultimately slipped to a 5-3 loss in Wolverhampton.

Van Leuven, who has also qualified for next month’s World Championship, hit finishes of 64 and 72 to take a 2-0 lead but missed nine darts at a double in the third leg before Joyce finally hit double eight.

That proved to be a turning point in the match as Joyce hit a 110 checkout to level the scores on his way to a vital win following his heavy defeat to Gary Anderson on day one.

Anderson beat Van Gerwen 5-4 to reach the last 16, with Luke Littler also advancing thanks to a dominant 5-1 victory over Dimitri Van den Bergh in Group F.