Immanuel Feyi-Waboso ruled out of England’s clash with South Africa

England must take on world champions South Africa without Immanuel Feyi-Waboso after their star wing was ruled out of Saturday’s Allianz Stadium showdown.

Feyi-Waboso suffered a head injury while trying to prevent Australia from scoring a try in the 50th minute of the 42-37 defeat and has been withdrawn from the 36-man squad that will prepare for the Springboks’ visit to south west London.

The second loss of England’s Autumn Nations campaign has taken a heavy toll, with Tom Curry already confirmed as unavailable after he was knocked out in the act of making a tackle against the Wallabies.