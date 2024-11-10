England set target of 159 to win second T20 international against West Indies

England’s bowlers stifled a powerhouse West Indies batting line-up to leave the tourists needing 159 to win the second T20 and move 2-0 ahead in the five-match series.

Saqib Mahmood’s four-wicket haul helped England win the series opener 24 hours earlier and the fast bowler dovetailed with Jofra Archer to reduce the Windies to 35 for three in the powerplay.

The pair found lavish early movement as Mahmood accounted for Brandon King and Roston Chase, while Archer’s brute of a bouncer brushed the glove of Evin Lewis on the way through to Phil Salt.

While the Windies swung freely in Barbados on Saturday despite a cascade of wickets, a pitch offering assistance to seamers and spinners alike made them more circumspect this time as they posted 158 for eight.

This was exemplified by Windies captain Rovman Powell, who has a T20 strike-rate in excess of 140, using 41 balls for his 43, while the dangerous Nicholas Pooran made a calm 14 off 23 deliveries.

Dan Mousley celebrated his first T20 wicket for England by yorking Powell, while the young off-spinner was trusted to bowl the final over, despite Mahmood having one left.

His full toss was dispatched straight to Will Jacks on the leg-side boundary as Romario Shepherd’s brief counter-attack came to and end for 22 off 12, but the Windies added 31 in the last two overs.

Sam Curran and Adil Rashid sent down a maiden apiece, while Mahmood, Mousley and Livingstone took two wickets each.

England, though, conceded 29 extras – 19 of them wides.