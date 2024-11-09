Coco Gauff has that champion feeling after hitting back to beat Qinwen Zheng

Coco Gauff ended a disappointing year with a flourish as she produced a fine comeback to win the WTA Tour Finals.

Gauff recovered from a set and a break down to beat China’s Qinwen Zheng 3-6 6-4 7-6 (2) in an epic three-hour clash in Saudi Arabia.

The American has overcome a difficult second half of the year, where she went out of Wimbledon and the US Open in the fourth round, to win her biggest tournament of 2024.

She had to do it the hard way as she was 3-1 down in the second set, with Zheng also serving for the match, and looked like losing the end-of-season showpiece event.

But her notorious fighting skills came to fore, helping her get over the line to became the first American to win the tournament since Serena Williams in 2014.

“I’m tired and happy the season is over, it was a great match, Qinwen played great tennis, I tried my best to hang in there and I never gave up,” she told Sky Sports.

“I’ve been in situations like this in the past and have been able to turn it around and I was so glad to do it again.”

Zheng must have thought she was going to cap a remarkable breakthrough year in the best possible way when she led 3-1 in the second set and then served for the match in the third.

But still, 2024 was a year for her to remember, having claimed Olympic gold in Paris while also reaching her first grand slam final when she lost to Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open in January.