Warren Gatland includes uncapped wing Blair Murray in Wales side to face Fiji

Wales boss Warren Gatland has named uncapped Scarlets wing Blair Murray in his team for Sunday’s Autumn Nations Series opener against Fiji.

New Zealand-born Murray steps into the Test match arena after just six games for the Scarlets.

The 23-year-old, whose mother is from Tonyrefail in the Rhondda, has done enough to earn a starting place ahead of experienced Dragons wing Rio Dyer.

Dyer has been a regular starter during Gatland’s second spell as Wales head coach, including the last eight Tests, while Mason Grady moves from centre to fill the other wing berth.

Ben Thomas is now at inside centre following two fly-half appearances during Wales’ summer tour of Australia, with Gareth Anscombe reclaiming Wales’ number 10 shirt for the first time since last year’s World Cup.

Anscombe, who was sidelined for several months by a groin injury, is joined in the back division by Gloucester team-mates Max Llewellyn and Tomos Williams, with Llewellyn chosen as Thomas’ midfield partner and Williams back at scrum-half.