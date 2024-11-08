Luke Humphries: Transgender player Noa-Lynn van Leuven has not broken any rules

World number one Luke Humphries has told people to lay off transgender player Noa-Lynn van Leuven and says she is not breaking any rules ahead of creating history this weekend.

The 28-year-old, who transitioned in 2021, will become the first trans player to play in a televised PDC tournament against men when she competes in the Grand Slam of Darts.

She kicks off her group phase against three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen on Saturday.

It will be the first taste of the big time for the Dutchwoman, who still works as a part-time sous chef in her homeland.

She has also qualified for the World Championship at Alexandra Palace in December based on her performances in the Women’s Series.

Her results have come despite hostility from fellow players on the tour, who Van Leuven describes as “toxic b******” because of their behaviour towards her.

Deta Hedman is one player who has refused to play against Van Leuven.

But Humphries says she has done nothing wrong and is rooting for her.

“I don’t get too involved in the politics to be honest,” said Humphries, who kicks his campaign off against Rowby-John Rodriguez.

Noa-Lynn van Leueven has also qualified for the World Championship (Mark Robinson/PDC/PA)

“It’s not up to me to say whether it is right or wrong. Whatever opinion I have, it wouldn’t matter. I just look at her as a dart player.

“She is in the competition. She has not broken any rules. She is doing what she is allowed to do.

“I can’t say that she is doing anything wrong. I don’t really know, it’s a hard one, because there are so many different opinions that get thrown around.

“It would be nice if people let her get on with it and play. But yeah, I wish her all the best. Hopefully she gets a win and it’s good for her.

“Of course I have sympathy for her because she is a human and no one likes being abused online. But she gets it a lot.

“Unfortunately, I think that the world can be a negative place, and people just want to abuse people and bring them down.

“And that’s just the way it is. But every sport has its rules, and she qualifies in the rules.

“So as much as it might annoy people, she’s not doing anything that’s illegal, she’s not cheating. She’s doing what’s in the rules.

“If that changes, then things will change. But she’s not doing anything physically wrong, so no one can blame her, she’s well within the rights to do what she does at the moment.”

Luke Humphries is part of the PDC’s Darts On Your Doorstep initiative (Kieran Cleeves/PDC)

Humphries is hoping to defend the title he won last year in Wolverhampton, which saw him become world champion a couple of months later.

He is hoping to inspire the next generation of players as part of a PDC partnership with Smart Energy GB, where 250 darts grassroots clubs around the country will have improved playing conditions.

“The PDC and Smart Energy have kitted out 250 venues with dartboards, lights, oches,” Humphries added.

“I mean, when I was 13, the double was battered, I used to play on an oche that was just a piece of tape, the light was broken, there was a pool table in the way, all these things.

“It wasn’t a benefit for me, where, hopefully, this can bring in a newer generation of players.”