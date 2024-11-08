Amad Diallo will ‘make history’ with new Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim

Amad Diallo is looking forward to working with new head coach Ruben Amorim and wants to extend his contract with Manchester United as he seeks to “make history”.

The 22-year-old has had his ups and downs since joining the Red Devils from Atalanta in January 2021, including loans of differing success with Rangers and Sunderland.

Diallo wrote his name into United folklore by scoring last season’s extra-time winner against Liverpool in the FA Cup and on Thursday marked his first start in five weeks with a decisive display.

Manchester United’s Amad Diallo (right) celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the American Express Stadium

The winger impressively guided home a header against PAOK, before winning possession and brilliantly curling home as he sealed a 2-0 victory in the new-look Europa League group phase.

“I always try to do my best, even when I am not starting,” Diallo said.

“I’m every time focused, and everyone wants to play. We are here to play. And when you don’t play, you have to give your best.

“Today, I try to give my best. And the most important thing was to win because it’s been a long time, we didn’t win in Europe so it was nice to win today.”

United had not won a European match in 380 days heading into a match that incoming head coach Amorim again watched from afar.

The Sporting Lisbon head coach starts work at Old Trafford on Monday and his impending arrival has brought optimism to a club that has been stuttering.

“I am excited to have him in this team and I can’t wait to work with him,” Diallo said of Amorim.

“Everyone is here to give his best, and sometimes it’s good. So today we have to enjoy together, and we are ready for the next step.”

Diallo has been with United since the age of 18, joining from Serie A side Atalanta in a 21million euros (£19m) deal that could reach 41m euros (£36.5m) with add-ons.

The winger’s Old Trafford contract expires in the summer, but the club hold an option to extend by a further year and Diallo would like to commit beyond that.

“I’m happy to be here,” he said. “I’m happy to play for this club, and yeah, I want to stay here for a long, long, long time to make history with this club.”